Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

