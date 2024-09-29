Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,002,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 38,347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,714.5 days.

Nel ASA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

