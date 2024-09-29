NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Sells $208,266.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after buying an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after buying an additional 82,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after buying an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.