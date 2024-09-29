Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
