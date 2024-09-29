New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 33.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPABW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 12,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,244. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

