New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYMTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 6,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

