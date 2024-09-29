New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

