Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

