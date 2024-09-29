NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,702,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

NWS stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors.

