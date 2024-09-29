NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,702,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWS Stock Performance
NWS stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.
NWS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NWS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.