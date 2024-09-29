Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.57.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
