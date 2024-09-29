Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

