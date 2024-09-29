Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ORBN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.
About Oregon Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oregon Bancorp
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Average Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.