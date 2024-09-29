Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.71. Approximately 16,915,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 57,293,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Specifically, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,234,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,884,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after buying an additional 142,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

