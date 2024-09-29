Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 4,814 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

