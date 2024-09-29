Paul House Acquires 20,000 Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Paul House bought 20,000 shares of Imdex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$42,100.00 ($28,835.62).

Paul House also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul House purchased 424,962 shares of Imdex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$917,917.92 ($628,710.90).

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Imdex Cuts Dividend

About Imdex

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Imdex’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

