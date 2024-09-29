Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

MD opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $966.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

