PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 614.5 days.

PeptiDream Stock Performance

Shares of PeptiDream stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. PeptiDream has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

About PeptiDream

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

