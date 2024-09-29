PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 614.5 days.
PeptiDream Stock Performance
Shares of PeptiDream stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. PeptiDream has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.
About PeptiDream
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PeptiDream
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for PeptiDream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeptiDream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.