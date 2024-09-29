Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

PTPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 33,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

