Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.40.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

