Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.40.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.