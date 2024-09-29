Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $100.20 Average PT from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $621,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

