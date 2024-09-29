Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

