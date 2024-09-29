Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

bluebird bio Stock Up 1.4 %

BLUE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.