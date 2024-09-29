Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $691.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

