Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 470,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

