Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

