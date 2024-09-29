Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 1,789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,542.3 days.

OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $5.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

