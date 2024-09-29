Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 1,789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,542.3 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $5.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.01.
About Qantas Airways
