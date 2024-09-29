Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

RL stock opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

