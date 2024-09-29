Raymond James Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

