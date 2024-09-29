Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOLD. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

