Ready Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

