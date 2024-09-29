Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,648. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

