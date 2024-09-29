Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Renault Stock Performance
RNLSY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,648. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.
Renault Company Profile
