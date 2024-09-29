ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and ReNew Energy Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.40 billion 2.13 $1.40 billion $6.11 20.85 ReNew Energy Global $1.16 billion 1.97 $41.00 million $0.12 52.42

Profitability

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DTE Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 11.18% 12.18% 2.95% ReNew Energy Global 1.53% 1.23% 0.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DTE Energy and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 ReNew Energy Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

DTE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $128.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.78%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Summary

DTE Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

