ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.25.

Get ResMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RMD opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.