Reviewing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) & Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 8.63% 14.84% 7.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Adtalem Global Education”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $1.06 million 17.25 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.58 billion 1.79 $136.78 million $2.66 28.28

Risk & Volatility

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.