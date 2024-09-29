Reviewing TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -982.73% -809.13% -137.81% TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03%

Risk and Volatility

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.47 -$45.95 million N/A N/A TruBridge $336.56 million 0.53 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.38

This table compares XTI Aerospace and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TruBridge has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XTI Aerospace and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

TruBridge has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given TruBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Summary

TruBridge beats XTI Aerospace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

