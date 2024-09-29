Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $97,951.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,221 shares of company stock worth $2,552,337. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

