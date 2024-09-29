Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $205.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.74, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

