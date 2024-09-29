Rupert Labrum Acquires 400,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Labrum purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,068.56).

Primorus Investments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday. Primorus Investments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.67.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

