Rupert Labrum Acquires 400,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Labrum purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,068.56).
Primorus Investments Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday. Primorus Investments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.67.
Primorus Investments Company Profile
