Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.