Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.1 %

SNY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 67,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sanofi by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

