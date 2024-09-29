SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $241.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.08.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 307,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

