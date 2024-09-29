Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

