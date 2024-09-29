Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.
About Schibsted ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.