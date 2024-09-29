SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Purchases £58,000 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($77,664.70).

SDI Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SDI stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.71) on Friday. SDI Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of £55.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get SDI Group alerts:

About SDI Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.