SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Purchases £58,000 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($77,664.70).
SDI Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SDI stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.71) on Friday. SDI Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of £55.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About SDI Group
