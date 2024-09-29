SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) PT Lowered to $1.75

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 277.64% from the company’s current price.
SEALSQ Stock Performance
LAES opened at $0.46 on Friday. SEALSQ has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Institutional Trading of SEALSQ
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.83% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SEALSQ Company Profile
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
