Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
