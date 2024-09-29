Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 302 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,314.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.22.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

