Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Devolver Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. Devolver Digital has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The company has a market cap of £142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.97.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

