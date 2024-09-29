Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Decreases By 33.3%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY remained flat at $19.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

