Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Decreases By 25.0%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arko Price Performance

ARKOW stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Arko has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Arko alerts:

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.