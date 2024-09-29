Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Decreases By 25.0%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Arko Price Performance
ARKOW stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Arko has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Arko
