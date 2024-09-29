Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 26.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,796,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,414.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCCF remained flat at $18.50 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

