Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 26.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,796,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,414.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASCCF remained flat at $18.50 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $61.10.
About ASICS
