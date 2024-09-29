Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 20.0%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

