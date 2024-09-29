Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 39.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.16.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.