Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 39.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.16.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
